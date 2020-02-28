Twin Lakes man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

A 27-year-old man died early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Twin Lakes.

According to Twin Lakes Police, witnesses told officers they saw a motorcycle with a single rider heading north on North Lake Avenue at a high rate of speed at about 12:30 a.m.

The witnesses said the man lost control of the motorcycle and slid, hitting a utility pole on the north shoulder of the road in the 500 block of North Lake.

Police found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was a Twin Lakes resident, but are not yet releasing his name.

Wisconsin State Patrol helped with the crash investigation.

According to Twin Lakes Police, the cause is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.

Police are awaiting toxicology results for the driver.

