Twin Lakes man facing possible reckless homicide charge

A Twin Lakes man is facing a possible reckless homicide charge for the drug overdose death of a 34-year-old man in June.

The 40-year-old Twin Lakes man was taken into custody Dec. 3 and is being held at Kenosha County Jail for a probation violation as new charges are pending.

Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said his department forwarded recommended charges of first-degree reckless homicide-delivery of drugs, bail jumping and delivery of narcotics.

According to Grosz, the man is suspected of providing pills containing fentanyl to 34-year-old Anthony Winkler, who died of a drug overdose at his Twin Lakes home. Grosz said pills were found at the scene that tested positive for fentanyl, and said that when toxicology results were completed as part of the death investigation it showed fentanyl contributed to Winkler’s death.

The department’s investigation tied the purchase of those pills back to the 40-year-old man, who is not being named as he has not yet been charged with a crime.

