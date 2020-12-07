Twin Lakes man facing possible reckless homicide charge

A Twin Lakes man is facing a possible reckless homicide charge for the drug overdose death of a 34-year-old man in June.
The 40-year-old Twin Lakes man was taken into custody Dec. 3 and is being held at Kenosha County Jail for a probation violation as new charges are pending.
Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said his department forwarded recommended charges of first-degree reckless homicide-delivery of drugs, bail jumping and delivery of narcotics.
Support Local Journalism
According to Grosz, the man is suspected of providing pills containing fentanyl to 34-year-old Anthony Winkler, who died of a drug overdose at his Twin Lakes home. Grosz said pills were found at the scene that tested positive for fentanyl, and said that when toxicology results were completed as part of the death investigation it showed fentanyl contributed to Winkler’s death.
The department’s investigation tied the purchase of those pills back to the 40-year-old man, who is not being named as he has not yet been charged with a crime.
Case: Eric R. Hansen
5 Oct 1983, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
11 Oct 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
12 Oct 1983, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
24 Oct 1983, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 10.pdf
25 Oct 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 6.pdf
15 Nov 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
31 Dec 1983, Sat · Sunday News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 54.pdf
22 Aug 1984, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
23 Aug 1984, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 9.pdf
24 Aug 1984, Fri · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 7.pdf
26 Aug 1984, Sun · Sunday News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
1 Jul 1986, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 15.pdf
2 Jul 1986, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 7.pdf
3 Jul 1986, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 33.pdf
20 Oct 1986, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 22.pdf
21 Apr 1990, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 44.pdf
3 Jul 1990, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 29.pdf
12 Dec 1990, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 10.pdf
13 Dec 1990, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 35.pdf
27 Jul 1991, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
27 Jul 1991, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
2 Aug 1991, Fri · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
15 Nov 1993, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
7 Mar 1994, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 27.pdf
11 Dec 2010, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 3.pdf
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.