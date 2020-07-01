Twin Lakes officer must turn over K9 partner Rex

Patla, who notified the department June 15 of his decision to resign and take a position elsewhere, said he was not allowed to speak during the closed session meeting Tuesday. He presented in advance the options he felt would “provide a more stable, long-term, cost effective, and reasonable solution” that would ensure no lapse in service and secure the future of the K9 program.

“With my offer to purchase Rex for $6,000, the village can purchase a new dog and training for $9,000,” Patla said. “This is just $5,500 more than the cost to try and retrain Rex. A very small number with a significantly higher chance of success for the future of the K9 program.”

Patla, who has 17 years of training with police dogs, said Rex has emotions and will certainly be affected by the sudden separation and removal from his home, which could change his demeanor.

“Rex will never be the same dog if you proceed with the forced removal,” Patla wrote. “There is a chance he can shut down and not perform due to how strong our bond is. Again, Rex will have no idea why I’m not around and it will cause a significant amount of stress.”