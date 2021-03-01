Twin Lakes officials mull short-term rental rules

TWIN LAKES — Some village officials believe homeowners who are offering short-term rental of their properties are operating a business and should need a permit to do so.
“Their house is a business,” Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald said Monday at a Committee of the Whole meeting. “It’s not a single-family home anymore. It’s a rental unit.”
Fitzgerald said he believes if the village took a poll of lakefront property owners, at least 80 percent of them would want it regulated.
It is a similar argument Fitzgerald made in 2017, the last time the village considered — but took no action — on regulating short-term rentals. At that time, Fitzgerald said he didn’t think it should be allowed outside of commercial zoning.
A sample ordinance from the City of Lake Geneva was reviewed. But trustees agreed it was too cumbersome to be applied in Twin Lakes.
“We’re not interested in doing anything onerous or overreaching,” Trustee Aaron Karow said.
Several trustees voiced support for an ordinance that requires a property owner to apply for a permit to rent to transients. The permit would ensure the village has a way to contact the property owner in case issues arise and be able to hold property owners accountable if the property is not being managed properly.
If issues are not resolved, the village would be able to pull the permit.
The discussion took place at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, at which 16 letters from residents — many of whom requested the village adopt some rules for short-term rental properties — were presented.
Some voiced complaints about trespassing, the number of people being allowed per residence, underage drinking and noise.
Trustee Sharon Bower said many of the issues are already covered by the village’s nuisance ordinances.
“If they’re having problems with noise and whatever they are complaining about, they need to call the police department,” Bower said.
Police Chief Adam Grosz confirmed there have not been a lot of complaints issued to the police department or with renters when they have intervened on behalf of neighbors.
“We haven’t had any problems with people not complying if we ask them to turn it down,” Grosz said.
Resident Ivan Purnell said short-term rentals are helping revitalize the area by bringing people into the business district. He suggested the board “leave well enough alone.”
“I think the system is working well,” Purnell said. “We have ordinances against noise and mischief. Enforce them.”
Trustees instructed the village administrator to look into a permit that could include a review of the premises by the fire department, a maximum capacity and parking restrictions.