Twin Lakes officials mull short-term rental rules

If issues are not resolved, the village would be able to pull the permit.

The discussion took place at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, at which 16 letters from residents — many of whom requested the village adopt some rules for short-term rental properties — were presented.

Some voiced complaints about trespassing, the number of people being allowed per residence, underage drinking and noise.

Trustee Sharon Bower said many of the issues are already covered by the village’s nuisance ordinances.

“If they’re having problems with noise and whatever they are complaining about, they need to call the police department,” Bower said.

Police Chief Adam Grosz confirmed there have not been a lot of complaints issued to the police department or with renters when they have intervened on behalf of neighbors.

“We haven’t had any problems with people not complying if we ask them to turn it down,” Grosz said.

Resident Ivan Purnell said short-term rentals are helping revitalize the area by bringing people into the business district. He suggested the board “leave well enough alone.”