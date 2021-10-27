Twin Lakes Police ask public for help in seeking missing man

A Twin Lakes man has been missing for more than a week, and the local Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The family of Kenneth Thoma say they last spoke to him on Oct. 14. He has not been in contact with anyone since then.

Kenneth Thoma Twin Lakes Police are seeking information on Kenneth Thoma, who was reported missing on Oct. 19.

“He just vanished,” Capt. Katie Hall of the Twin Lakes Police Department said. “He didn’t take his car or his bike.”

She said his phone was also left behind at his home.

Hall said Thoma lives alone in the 1700 block of Wilmot Avenue and was frequently seen riding his bike around the community. She said his family called police asking to check on his welfare on Oct. 19 after they had been unable to reach him. They formally reported him missing the following day.

According to police, Thoma is 5-feet-10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hall said he typically would have been riding his bicycle, so it was unusual that he left it behind. She said there were no signs inside his home that indicated he intended to be away.

Hall said Thoma’s family members said he frequented Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, formerly known as KD Park, near Twin Lakes.

Anyone with information about Thoma’s whereabouts, or anyone who has had contact with him since Oct. 14, is asked to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056.

