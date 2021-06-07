Twin Lakes Police Department K-9 meet-and-greet scheduled for Saturday

TWIN LAKES — K-9 Jaxx of the Twin Lakes Police Department is scheduled to make his first public community appearance with handler Jeffrey Comp at a meet-and-greet scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Legion Park, 989 Legion Drive.
Jaxx, a 1½-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, was sworn in during a ceremony in April. Since that time, he has been working second shift with Comp, during which he has performed a drug sniff and a building search.
K-9 officer Jaxx became a member of the Twin Lakes Police Department in April. Community fundraising helped cover the costs.
“I’m excited that people in the community are going to be able to get to meet him in person,” Comp said. “They will get to see how good of a dog he really is and how he is going to be an asset to the police department.”
Comp said when Jaxx is not at work, he enjoys playing fetch, getting belly scratches and eating his favorite bacon-flavored duck treats.
The cost to purchase Jaxx was covered with money raised by the community in July 2020 to keep the department’s first K-9, a German Shepherd named Rex, with the program’s founding officer, who took a position elsewhere.
Jaxx was born in the Netherlands, where he began his training prior to being transported to Cleveland, Tenn. Jaxx completed his training alongside Comp during a six-week course with Bob Wierenga, owner of Double Dutch Acres in Delevan.
“We work on things every day, whether it’s obedience or tracking,” Comp said, adding they also attend trainings with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.
Comp said he is also looking forward to being able to bring Jaxx into schools to meet with students. Jaxx did recently visit Messiah Christin Preschool, the guest of a student whose parents won a meet-and-greet at an auction in 2020.
“He did very well with the kids,” Comp said.
Sgt. Katie Hall said games, such as bag toss, are planned for the meet-and-greet, and families are encouraged to pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at the park. Cupcakes will be available while they last.
T-shirts with the phrase “Back the Bark” and a paw print with a blue line through it will be available for cash purchase, with all proceeds going to the K-9 fund.
Shirts are $20 for sizes S-XL and $25 for size 2X.