Twin Lakes Police Department K-9 meet-and-greet scheduled for Saturday

TWIN LAKES — K-9 Jaxx of the Twin Lakes Police Department is scheduled to make his first public community appearance with handler Jeffrey Comp at a meet-and-greet scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Legion Park, 989 Legion Drive.

Jaxx, a 1½-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, was sworn in during a ceremony in April. Since that time, he has been working second shift with Comp, during which he has performed a drug sniff and a building search.

“I’m excited that people in the community are going to be able to get to meet him in person,” Comp said. “They will get to see how good of a dog he really is and how he is going to be an asset to the police department.”

Comp said when Jaxx is not at work, he enjoys playing fetch, getting belly scratches and eating his favorite bacon-flavored duck treats.

The cost to purchase Jaxx was covered with money raised by the community in July 2020 to keep the department’s first K-9, a German Shepherd named Rex, with the program’s founding officer, who took a position elsewhere.