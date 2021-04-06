Twin Lakes Police Department swears in newest officer: K-9 Jaxx

TWIN LAKES -- The Twin Lakes Police Department swore in its newest officer Monday – K-9 Jaxx.

Jaxx is a 1 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois and is considered a dual purpose K9, meaning he is trained in narcotics, tracking, and apprehension. His training began in the Netherlands where he was born. He was then transported to Cleveland, Tenn., where he continued the training process.

In December 2020, Jaxx was purchased by the Twin Lakes Police Department and transported to Double Dutch Acres in Delevan to begin training with Officer Jeffrey Comp.

Comp and Jaxx began a six-week training course in February alongside instructor Bob Wierenga, owner of Double Dutch Acres.

When Jaxx is not at work he enjoys playing fetch, getting belly scratches and eating his favorite treats -- bacon flavored ducks from Petco.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, an outside “meet and greet” will be scheduled within the upcoming months.

Stay tuned to the Kenosha News for more on Jaxx.

