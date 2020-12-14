Twin Lakes Police Department to get new K-9

TWIN LAKES — The Village Board voted Monday night to purchase a new K-9 for $10,000 to serve the Twin Lakes Police Department (TLPD).

The cost will be covered by money raised by the community in July to keep the department’s first K-9, a German Shepherd named Rex, with the program’s founding officer who took a position elsewhere.

The new K-9, a Belgian Malinois named Jaxx, was born in September 2019. The purchase agreement with Double Dutch Acres in Delavan gives the breeder the first right-of-refusal to purchase the animal should the village ever decide to sell it.

Police Chief Adam Grosz said Monday the department has selected officer Jeff Comp to be trained as the handler for Jaxx. The training period is expected to begin in March. Grosz said the breeder will donate the training services.

Village trustees asked for assurance from Grosz that the contract with Comp will prevent a repeat of the situation the village faced when officer Joe Patla requested to purchase Rex. That contract was presented to the board Monday with the purchase agreement.

The initial contract with Patla included an agreement that Patla stay with the department as the handler for Rex for a minimum of six years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}