Twin Lakes Police Department warns of rise in gift card scam calls

The Twin Lakes Police Department has issued a notice about a rise in scam-call complaints, warning residents to never give away personal information or money to unknown callers.
Twin Lakes Police Capt. Katie Hall said that many elderly and young adults were being taken in by the schemes, and told residents to call a family member or local law enforcement if they received suspicious calls.
“Do not give money out to anyone you don’t know,” Hall said. “Don’t fall for their tricks, and don’t let them instill fear.”
An online statement warned residents to not provide personal information, such as their Social security number or bank information, to people calling from unfamiliar phone numbers, and to be wary of various methods scammers use to glean information from targets.
“Sometimes the callers will make it sound like they already have all this information or like they know you, but you still do not want to confirm anything with them,” the statement said.
The most common scam the department said its seen recently involve gift cards, with the scam caller asking victims to purchase multiple gift cards and add specific sums of money. They will then ask victims to call them back and provide the numbers on the cards, allowing them to withdraw the money.
Hall also warned about any calls regarding supposed criminal charges that required payment, undelivered packages or the IRS.
“These people are professionals, they do this for a living. They have tactics,” Hall warned. “If anything seems strange, reach out to family or law enforcement.”
