Twin Lakes, Randall to combine municipal courts

The Village of Twin Lakes and the Town of Randall Board approved an Intergovernmental Agreement Wednesday to establish a joint municipal court system.

The Twin Lakes and Randall Municipal Court will have jurisdiction over all ordinance violations, with both municipalities required to adopt identical ordinances as part of the agreement.

According to the plan, Twin Lakes Municipal Judge Bruce Goodnough will be the initial judge to preside over the joint court. Randall Judge Charlie Gitzinger did not file for reelection and the new agreement abolishes the Randall Municipal Court prior to the April 6 general election.

Goodnough will have the opportunity to run for reelection when the existing term expires April 30, 2023. However, anyone from either Randall or Twin Lakes may seek the elected seat and electors from both municipalities will vote to fill the post.

Twin Lakes will, at its own expense, provide for the staffing, equipment, furniture and facilities required of the court. Court costs shall be added to each forfeiture at a level sufficient to meet future costs incurred by the village. The remainder of the forfeiture will be dispersed to the municipality whose ordinance was violated.