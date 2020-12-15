Twin Lakes Rescue to have full-time, paid EMTs during the day

TWIN LAKES — The Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, founded in 1949, will soon have its first full-time, paid emergency medical technicians.

Fire Chief Stan Clause Jr. said two full-time EMTs will start staffing the station 10 hours per day, seven days a week, beginning in January.

“It’s not that we’re lacking in service,” Clause said. “We want to take care of it before it gets to that point. We want to keep our service as good as its always been and don’t want to step backwards at all.”

Clause said it is the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours for which few volunteers are available.

“It’s hard to get people to commit to daytime when most of them are working,” Clause said. “We have such a spectacular group of people that do our volunteer work. We just can’t do it as a volunteer service completely anymore.”

Clause said TLRS will still rely on its volunteers and will maintain its paid-on-call schedule.

“That paid-on-call staffing will continue so we have extra personnel for second and third calls,” Clause said.

Serves three communities