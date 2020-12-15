Twin Lakes Rescue to have paid EMTs during the day

TWIN LAKES — The Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, founded in 1949, will soon staff its station during the day with paid emergency medical technicians.
Fire Chief Stan Clause Jr. said the station will be staffed with two EMTs 10 hours per day, seven days a week, beginning in January.
“It’s not that we’re lacking in service,” Clause said. “We want to take care of it before it gets to that point. We want to keep our service as good as its always been and don’t want to step backwards at all.”
Clause said it is the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours for which few volunteers are available.
“It’s hard to get people to commit to daytime when most of them are working,” Clause said. “We have such a spectacular group of people that do our volunteer work. We just can’t do it as a volunteer service completely anymore.”
Clause said TLRS will still rely on its volunteers and will maintain its paid-on-call schedule.
“That paid-on-call staffing will continue so we have extra personnel for second and third calls,” Clause said.
Serves three communities
TLRS is a not-for-profit squad that serves Twin Lakes, Wheatland and Randall. Each municipality pays a retainer fee, the squad bills for calls and also accepts donations. The Randall and Wheatland retainer fees will increase in 2021 from $27,500 to $50,000. The Twin Lakes retainer will increase from $55,000 to $85,000.
“This year we will be very close to 1,000 calls for the year,” Clause said, adding the squad saw a similar call volume in 2019, up from about 800 calls in 2018.
TLRS was one of the first such organization in western Kenosha County, formed by nine members of the fire department who saw a need for emergency medical service. Members were trained by the American Red Cross and patients were hauled in the back of a station wagon until the squad purchased a panel truck for $2,000 in 1949.
Squad milestones
Other notable milestones in the history of the squad include:
• 1961 — A custom-designed General Motors rescue truck from H. Barkow Co. was delivered and gained national attention when it was pictured in Woman's Day magazine.
• 1971 — Five members became first in Kenosha County to become EMTs: George Brossard, John Kjellander, Don Ranker, Francis Stumpf Jr., and Wesley Redlin.
• 1978 — The squad became first in the area to acquire cardiac defibrillators.
• 1979 — "Jaws of Life" extrication tools were purchased.
• 1986 — The squad’s first EMT-intermediate responders were certified: Tim Beyer, Bruce Kempken, Wayne Trongeau, Don Ranker, Bruce Haase, and Buster Amore.
Clause said the squad now operated at the Advanced Life Support level, one step below paramedic level. If paramedic-level service is needed, the squad can call for mutual aid from neighboring Salem Lakes or Richmond, Ill.
“Our call volume for paramedic necessity is actually very low,” Clause said, adding there is no plan to move to a paramedical-level squad.
