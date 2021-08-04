Twin Lakes sets boat speed limit set of 55 mph

TWIN LAKES — A speed limit of 55 miles per hour was set for Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth by the Twin Lakes Village Board this week, based on a request by the Twin Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation District.
Violating the new regulation, enacted via ordinance, comes with a fine of $155.50.
It's the first time a speed limit has been in place on the inland lakes, a change that was approved by residents present at the annual meeting of the lake district. It was proposed by the Boat Safety and User Conflict Committee.
Bill Poetker, chairman of the committee, said it was recommended to ensure safety on the lakes, as more boats and personal watercraft manufactured during the last decade can hit upwards of 90 mph.
“We had some jet skiers coming up during the week to practice for races,” Poetker said.
The barefoot water skier does require a higher speed, typically in excess of 40 mph. So, 55 mph was deemed a good starting point for the new ordinance. Unlike Geneva Lake, which has a different speed limit during the week than on the weekends, the speed limit on lakes Mary and Elizabeth will be consistent.
“We’ve had real good response to it,” Poetker said of the initiative.
Per the ordinance, which required approval from the state Department of Natural Resources, the speed limit will not apply to police patrol boats in situations involving emergencies or engaged in law enforcement, or to boats participating in a village-permitted race, regatta or water ski meet.
Twin Lakes Police Department Capt. Katie Hall said the water patrol boats are equipped to clock the speed of other boats on the water.
Village officials present at the special meeting this week enacted the ordinance unanimously. Trustees Aaron Karow and Jeremy Knoll were absent.
Also at the special meeting, the Village Board adopted formal language regarding when slow, no-wake orders will be imposed. Specifically, a slow, no-wake order will be issued when the water level reaches or exceeds a sea level elevation of 794.65 feet, as measured at Sunset Beach on Lake Elizabeth.