Twin Lakes sets boat speed limit set of 55 mph

TWIN LAKES — A speed limit of 55 miles per hour was set for Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth by the Twin Lakes Village Board this week, based on a request by the Twin Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation District.

Violating the new regulation, enacted via ordinance, comes with a fine of $155.50.

It's the first time a speed limit has been in place on the inland lakes, a change that was approved by residents present at the annual meeting of the lake district. It was proposed by the Boat Safety and User Conflict Committee.

Bill Poetker, chairman of the committee, said it was recommended to ensure safety on the lakes, as more boats and personal watercraft manufactured during the last decade can hit upwards of 90 mph.

“We had some jet skiers coming up during the week to practice for races,” Poetker said.

The barefoot water skier does require a higher speed, typically in excess of 40 mph. So, 55 mph was deemed a good starting point for the new ordinance. Unlike Geneva Lake, which has a different speed limit during the week than on the weekends, the speed limit on lakes Mary and Elizabeth will be consistent.

“We’ve had real good response to it,” Poetker said of the initiative.