Twin Lakes tax levy up, tax rate flat

TWIN LAKES — The Village of Twin Lakes tax levy will increase 5.1 percent, much of which will be absorbed by new growth.

The total levy, or amount collected from local taxpayers on their forthcoming property tax bills to cover village costs, will increase $188,736, or 5.1 percent, from $3,697,018 in 2020 to $3,885,754 in 2021.

Of the total levy, $3,521,020 will support General Fund operational expenditures, $317,622 will be used to cover debt service and $47,112 will go toward the Launch/Marina Fund. The Launch/marina levy increased by the highest percentage due to the way that debt payment is structured.

As a result of an increase in assessed value largely tied to new construction, there is little change in the mil rate. The rate is $4.79 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $4.75 per $1,000.. This means the village portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property will be $958, and increase of just $8 for the same house in 2020.

“That mil rate is still lower than the 2018 and 2019 mil rates,” Village Administrator Laura Roesslein said.

The assessed value of the village increased by 2 percent, to $811,033,500. Of that, Roesslein said more than 82 percent of that increase — amounting to a 1.65 percent hike — is from net new construction.