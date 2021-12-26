Twin Lakes teen charged with felony hit-and-run involving November crash in Pleasant Prairie

A 17-year-old Twin Lakes woman faces a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury after a Nov. 18 crash in Pleasant Prairie.

Mikka J. Smith, of the 100 block of Lance Drive, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an initial appearance before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison sentence of nine months and a $10,000 fine. Smith also is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while her license was revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was flagged down by two individuals who stated they had been involved in an accident at the intersection of 75th Street and 104th Avenue, and that the driver had fled.

The officer reportedly observed damage to the front bumper and driver’s-side fender of the victims’ 2015 Kia Optima. All three teenage occupants initially told police they weren’t injured, but after several minutes, two of them complained of minor injuries. Rescue personnel responded to treat the driver for head and neck pain and for the front-seat passenger, who complained of knee pain. After they were evaluated, all three were released from the scene to their parents, the complaint states.

The driver reportedly gave the officer a photograph of a gray Mercedes-Benz that included its license plate they indicated was involved. The vehicle had last been seen traveling westbound on 75th Street.

Police learned from the Kia driver that he had been westbound on 75th Street when he approached the intersection of 104th Avenue. As he made a right turn on a green light, Smith’s vehicle allegedly collided into his. Smith initially stopped and got out of her vehicle, but after the victim stated he called police, Smith got back inside and fled, the complaint states.

After several days, Smith came to the police department, spoke to an officer and admitted she had been driving the vehicle. She stated she was unaware that she had to remain at the scene of an accident, knew that her license had been previously revoked and was unaware of any possible injuries.

Smith told police she was eastbound on 75th Street and had a green arrow, so she attempted to turn left onto 104th Avenue when the other vehicle failed to yield the right of way at a red light while it made a turn. She stated she got out of her vehicle and observed the damage before she left the scene, according to the complaint.

