Twin Lakes to regulate short-term rentals

TWIN LAKES — Short-term rental rules were approved by the Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday by way of an ordinance that requires a $150 annual license and defines minimum standards.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the ordinance that's aimed at ensuring “the quality of short-term rentals operating within the village is adequate for protecting public health, safety and general welfare,” as well as the character of the area.
It includes minimum standards of space per person; the responsibilities of owners, operators and property managers; and the minimum standards necessary for the health and safety of persons occupying or using buildings, structures or the premises.
Under the ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as a residential dwelling offered for rent for a fee and for fewer than 29 consecutive days. An annual $150 license is required if it is rented for more than 10 nights per year. Failure to maintain a license will cost a property owner $500.
Trustee Barb Andres requested the draft ordinance be changed to allow for more than two people per bedroom, at a limit of an additional two occupants per dwelling.
“There is no big deal in having four kids in bunks in a room,” Andres said. “There should be some restriction, but this is too restrictive.”
The other trustees agreed to the change.
Among 21 provisions listed in the ordinance, each short-term rental must ensure:
- No vehicular traffic shall be generated that is greater than normally expected in the residential neighborhood.
- There is no excessive noise, fumes, glare or vibrations generated during the use.
- The number of occupants in any unit shall not exceed the limits set forth in the State of Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code and other applicable county and village housing regulations based upon the number of bedrooms in each unit. In no case shall the short-term rental have more than two occupants per bedroom, plus an additional two.
- No recreational vehicle (RV), camper, tent or other temporary lodging arrangement shall be permitted on site as a means of providing additional accommodations for paying guests or other invitees.
- A local property management contact for the short-term rental is on file with the village at the time of application with a 24-hour contact phone number.
- One internal bathroom for every four occupants.
- A minimum of 150 square feet of floor space for the first occupant and at least an additional 100 square feet of floor space for every additional occupant. (Floor space does not include kitchens, bathrooms, closets.)
- The maximum occupancy for any premises without a separate enclosed bedroom is two people.
Other provisions include access and fire safety requirements and a requirement to provide a boat safety brochure to occupants.
A license may be revoked by the village for failure to pay taxes; following three legitimate calls for police service, building inspection or for nuisance activities or other law violations in a 12-month period; or failure to comply with ordinance requirements.