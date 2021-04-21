Twin Lakes to regulate short-term rentals

TWIN LAKES — Short-term rental rules were approved by the Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday by way of an ordinance that requires a $150 annual license and defines minimum standards.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the ordinance that's aimed at ensuring “the quality of short-term rentals operating within the village is adequate for protecting public health, safety and general welfare,” as well as the character of the area.

It includes minimum standards of space per person; the responsibilities of owners, operators and property managers; and the minimum standards necessary for the health and safety of persons occupying or using buildings, structures or the premises.

Under the ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as a residential dwelling offered for rent for a fee and for fewer than 29 consecutive days. An annual $150 license is required if it is rented for more than 10 nights per year. Failure to maintain a license will cost a property owner $500.

Trustee Barb Andres requested the draft ordinance be changed to allow for more than two people per bedroom, at a limit of an additional two occupants per dwelling.

“There is no big deal in having four kids in bunks in a room,” Andres said. “There should be some restriction, but this is too restrictive.”