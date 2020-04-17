Twin Lakes: Vacation home visitors should stay away

“It’s just a recommendation,” Rosslein said. “We know that it is difficult and we really can’t enforce it, but we’re just trying to get the word out.”

She said she did not know the number of homes in Twin Lakes that are used as weekend or summer properties, but estimated that it was as many as a third of houses in the village.

This week, officials with the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a news release clarifying that state roadways and borders remain open to in-state and out-of-state travelers.

In an April 7 memo to sheriff’s departments and other county government officials, WCA explained that counties do not have the legal authority to ban out-of-state travelers (or second home/seasonal homeowners) from visiting a county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In northern Wisconsin officials in popular tourist destinations like Door County and Sawyer County have issued statements asking seasonal residents to stay away for now to try to limit the spread of the virus.Diann Tesar, president of Salem Lakes, which also has a significant number of weekend cottages, said the community is not considering asking vacation home residents to stay away, and she has not been hearing complaints from residents about people coming to weekend homes.