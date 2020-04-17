Twin Lakes: Vacation home visitors should stay away

After residents complained about Illinois residents being in the community, the village of Twin Lakes issued a statement asking that people who own summer homes stay away.
The village issued this guidance for seasonal homeowners:
“The Village of Twin Lakes requests that seasonal and second homeowners remain at their primary residence for the duration of the Safer-at-Home Order,” it stated. “This request applies to both in-state and out-of-state travelers. If travelers choose to relocate to a second home in Wisconsin, they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”
The statement recommended that anyone who did come to summer homes should bring groceries and essentials “as self-quarantine does not permit shopping at local stores for supplies.”
Village Administrator Laura Roesslein said the village issued the guidance after receiving calls from residents concerned about residents from Illinois, which has a far higher number of COVID-19 cases, coming to Twin Lakes.
“Residents were noticing a lot of people from out of town were in town and they were contacting the police department,” she said.
Roesslein said there is nothing illegal about those residents coming to their home—Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home order bars groups of more than 10 from meeting and limits operations of non-essential businesses, but does not limit people from crossing state lines.
“It’s just a recommendation,” Rosslein said. “We know that it is difficult and we really can’t enforce it, but we’re just trying to get the word out.”
She said she did not know the number of homes in Twin Lakes that are used as weekend or summer properties, but estimated that it was as many as a third of houses in the village.
This week, officials with the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a news release clarifying that state roadways and borders remain open to in-state and out-of-state travelers.
In an April 7 memo to sheriff’s departments and other county government officials, WCA explained that counties do not have the legal authority to ban out-of-state travelers (or second home/seasonal homeowners) from visiting a county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In northern Wisconsin officials in popular tourist destinations like Door County and Sawyer County have issued statements asking seasonal residents to stay away for now to try to limit the spread of the virus.Diann Tesar, president of Salem Lakes, which also has a significant number of weekend cottages, said the community is not considering asking vacation home residents to stay away, and she has not been hearing complaints from residents about people coming to weekend homes.
“I don’t feel I have the right to do that,” Tesar said, saying she felt it was wrong to ask people not to use their own property. “As long as they stay in and follow the Safer at Home rules I don’t see a problem.”
