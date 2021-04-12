Twin Lakes Village Hall, community center taking shape

TWIN LAKES — Construction of the new Twin Lakes Village Hall and community center is underway on the parcel adjacent to Lance Park.

The ground has been excavated and some walls have already been erected by Scherrer Construction, which received the $2.9 million bid for the 12,000-square-foot, two-story building. It is expected to be completed by late fall.

The entrance to the Village Hall, on the upper level, will be across the street from the current Village Hall, at grade with Main Street. There will be another at-grade entrance to the lower-level community center on the south side of the building off of Lance Drive.

The village purchased the land for $84,000 after exploring several possible locations. This site was chosen because it came with the lowest site preparation cost ($456,726). The village began budgeting for the project several years ago and had set aside $500,000 to be used toward the total project cost. The remainder will be borrowed.

The exterior design will feature brick and stone accents and a pergola outside the lower-level community center facing Lake Mary. Each level of the new hall will have 6,700 square feet of space.