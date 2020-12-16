Twin Lakes Village Hall construction contract approved

TWIN LAKES — The Village Board has approved a contract to build the new Village Hall on land it purchased between Main Street and Lance Drive.

The board this week voted unanimously to approve the $2,900,486 contract with Scherrer Construction of Burlington. Construction of the 12,000-square-foot, two-story hall is expected to be complete by late fall of 2021.

The hall will be built across the street the from the current Village Hall. There will be an entrance to the lower level on the south side of the building off of Lance Drive and an entrance to the upper level off of Main Street on the north side of the building.

The upper level will house the village offices and the lower level will be a community center.

The village purchased the land for $84,000 after exploring several possible locations. This site was chosen because it came with the lowest site preparation cost ($456,726). The village began budgeting for the project several years ago and had set aside $500,000 to be used toward the total project cost. The remainder will be borrowed.

Building features