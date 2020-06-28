Twin Lakes woman faces felony theft, money laundering charges

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Twin Lakes woman has been arrested and charged with five felony counts of theft and money laundering.

The Fox Lake Police Department announced the arrest Friday of Michele L. Kirk, a.k.a. Michele L. Fitte, 50, of Twin Lakes.

She has been charged with two counts of felony theft, and three counts of felony money laundering.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated on Oct. 28, 2019, by the Fox Lake Police Department, according to a department media release.

Kirk (Fitte), employed as a property manager of Vacation Village Home Owner’s Association, is alleged to have exerted unauthorized control over and money laundering of funds/property belonging to the association in excess of $1 million.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, and she was taken into custody a short time later.

Her bond amount was set at $250,000. She was transported to the Lake County Jail to await a bond hearing.

During the extensive eight-month investigation, the Fox Lake Police Department was assisted by the Lake County State’s Attorney, the Illinois Department of Revenue and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

