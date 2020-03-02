Twin Lakes works on design for new Village Hall

TWIN LAKES — Village officials began to visualize Monday how a new, two-story village hall and community center will look, those some took issue with the proposed design.

Plans from Kueny Architects, presented at a Committee of the Whole meeting, call for 6,700 square feet of space on each level of the building, which will be sandwiched between Main Street and Lance Drive, across from the current village hall.

Both levels would have an at-grade entrance given the typography of the site.

The main entrance to the hall is proposed to be located off of Main Street on the upper level of the building. A 24-stall parking lot is planned at the entrance in addition to a 48-stall parking lot across the street, where the existing hall is.

The community center would be accessed from an entrance off of Lance Drive, with overflow parking available at Lance Park.

Trustee Sharon Bower said she does not like the layout.

“I don’t like the idea that the village hall is on the upper level,” Bower said.

Bower said she believes the general public will attempt to enter from Lance Drive.