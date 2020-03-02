Twin Lakes works on design for new Village Hall

TWIN LAKES — Village officials began to visualize Monday how a new, two-story village hall and community center will look, those some took issue with the proposed design.
Plans from Kueny Architects, presented at a Committee of the Whole meeting, call for 6,700 square feet of space on each level of the building, which will be sandwiched between Main Street and Lance Drive, across from the current village hall.
Both levels would have an at-grade entrance given the typography of the site.
The main entrance to the hall is proposed to be located off of Main Street on the upper level of the building. A 24-stall parking lot is planned at the entrance in addition to a 48-stall parking lot across the street, where the existing hall is.
The community center would be accessed from an entrance off of Lance Drive, with overflow parking available at Lance Park.
Trustee Sharon Bower said she does not like the layout.
“I don’t like the idea that the village hall is on the upper level,” Bower said.
Bower said she believes the general public will attempt to enter from Lance Drive.
“I don’t think we should have bought that piece of property to begin with,” she added later in the discussion.
Resident Liz Kinney also said having the village hall entrance off a lesser traveled section of Main Street does not seem “user friendly.”
“It is kind of missing an opportunity to say, ‘Here we are; welcome,’” Kinny said.
Despite the objections, the Village Board directed Wallenkamp to proceed with a design that keeps the village hall on the upper level, with access from both roads.
Village officials discussed moving the building 10 to 15 feet to the south in order to create a one-lane, one-way driveway off of Lance Drive to the upper level parking lot.
The layout
The village hall level features a 48-foot-by-29-foot meeting room; a conference room; and offices for the administrator staff, judge and the building inspector, among other spaces.
The community center features a 48-foot-by-79-foot hall, a warming kitchen and washrooms. Mechanicals would also be located on this level.
It is a smaller footprint than originally designed, pared down after discussions with staff about what types of spaces are needed. For example, there is one extra office rather than two.
“We took about 10 feet out of the building from north to south,” said Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects.
Least expensive option
The Village Board voted 6-1 in favor of purchasing the land on Main Street partly because it came in with the lowest site preparation cost ($456,726) of the locations under consideration.
Also considered were Lance Park ($734,700) and land adjacent to the police department ($577, 580).
A referendum is not required for the project. If price per square foot averages $150, the total cost for 12,000 square feet ($6,000 per floor) would be approximately $1.8 million.
The village has roughly $500,000 in its coffers for the project.
