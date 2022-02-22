Twin sisters native to Kenosha mark numerical-heavy 2/22/22 birthday

If you asked Doris Carney and Debbie Metten what their favorite number is, more than likely the ladies would answer “2.”

It’s not just because Carney and Metten happen to be identical twins.

It’s also because they were born on Feb. 22 and today, their 72nd birthday, falls on 2/22/22, a Tuesday.

But wait, there’s more: Twins run rampant in their families.

Carney, who lives in Kenosha with husband Mike, and Metten, who lives in Colfax with husband Martin, outlined their family history.

“We had an aunt and uncle who were twins, our grandmother had twins, and there’s an set of identical twins on our father’s side,” Carney said. Metten’s daughter, Megan, also has a set of 20-month-old fraternal twins.

It’s enough to make you see double.

According to medlineplus.gov, identical twin pregnancies occur in only three or four births out of 1,000 worldwide.

Fraternal twins are more likely to run in families.

The odds of twins being born on the 22nd of February (2/22) might be a bit longer.

Kenosha natives

Carey and Metten were born in Kenosha to W.T. “Barney” and Helen Barndollar and had an older brother.

Their mother dressed them alike right through high school. “We didn’t mind it,” Carney said.

“It was great — we always had somebody to play with,” Metten said. “It was fun being a twin; people noticed us and we got to meet lots of people.”

They attended and graduated from Tremper High School, and their similar appearance often confounded their peers and teachers. “They mixed up our pictures in the yearbook our senior year,” Carney said.

Twins were big at Tremper, said Carney. “We had six sets of twins in our (1968) graduating class.”

“We dressed alike until Doris got engaged,” said Metten.

Strong connection

After high school both became beauticians in Kenosha, working side by side at the Contessa salon. After they married and Debbie moved north with her husband, their bond remained strong.

“We both bought the same dress for a high school reunion even though we lived in different towns,” Carney said.

“Once, Debbie’s husband asked me to dance by mistake and started singing to me,” Carney said.

“We have similar tastes. We send identical greeting cards to people or we’ll be shopping and turn around both holding the same top,” Carney said.

“We have always been psychic with each other and have known things were going on with one another,” Metten said. Being a twin is the bond that you share that you don’t share with anyone else.”

“Things being double is supposed to be good luck and I think it is,” Carney said.

