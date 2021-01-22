Twisted Cuisine chef Erica Buskirk to appear on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout"

“Supermarket Stakeout” host Alex Guarnaschelli has chefs square off in a pop-up kitchen outside a supermarket. The chefs are assigned a theme for each of the four rounds. They have a $500 budget and must size up shoppers as they exit the store and try to negotiate to buy their groceries.

The chefs must use the ingredients purchased from the shoppers to create a meal that fits the theme for that round.

Chefs with the least successful dishes are sent home. The winning chef walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.

As part of her agreement to participate, Buskirk was sworn to secrecy and cannot disclose the themes or the outcome of the show.

“I was really nervous at first,” she said. Then she realized that she actually has been preparing for this kind of competition all her life. Buskirk knew she could take ingredients and make them into an incredibly good meal. Anyone who could cook exotic meats such as yak, camel and rattlesnake certainly could meet this challenge. “I had learned to not be afraid to try different ingredients.”

Shaking off nervousness, Buskirk did what she does best. “I learned to step back and enjoy the fun of cooking,” Buskirk said. “I had a blast.”

Adept to change