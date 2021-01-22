Twisted Cuisine chef Erica Buskirk to appear on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout"

Cooking and creating exciting meals is more than a passion for Erica Buskirk. For her it is an art form she loves because it’s fun to turn ordinary ingredients into delicious meals.
The Kenosha resident began crafting her art years ago in her mother’s kitchen. First, she made comfort foods with fresh vegetables from the family garden, then she began to experiment. A meal had to be more than delicious, it also had to be attractive, and wonderfully appealing — art on a plate.
Inspired by her mother Norma, Buskirk learned the value of preparation and the necessity of detail. She said fresh vegetables were key, even the countless green beans she hated to snap. “My mother is my hero,” she said.
“Being a chef was the only thing I ever wanted to do. I like the science and art involved in creating something different. I try to make food fun,” Buskirk said.
Her vision of becoming a chef has become reality. As executive chef of Kenosha’s Twisted Cuisine, 7546 Sheridan Road, meals from her creative menus are the right stuff for a restaurant of that name. She has been at Twisted Cuisine for 13 years.
TV competition
Last fall, she was selected to appear on the Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout,” on which she will display her culinary skills before a national television audience. She competed with three others on an episode that was filmed over four days in October in Los Angeles. It is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on March 16.
“Supermarket Stakeout” host Alex Guarnaschelli has chefs square off in a pop-up kitchen outside a supermarket. The chefs are assigned a theme for each of the four rounds. They have a $500 budget and must size up shoppers as they exit the store and try to negotiate to buy their groceries.
The chefs must use the ingredients purchased from the shoppers to create a meal that fits the theme for that round.
Chefs with the least successful dishes are sent home. The winning chef walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.
As part of her agreement to participate, Buskirk was sworn to secrecy and cannot disclose the themes or the outcome of the show.
“I was really nervous at first,” she said. Then she realized that she actually has been preparing for this kind of competition all her life. Buskirk knew she could take ingredients and make them into an incredibly good meal. Anyone who could cook exotic meats such as yak, camel and rattlesnake certainly could meet this challenge. “I had learned to not be afraid to try different ingredients.”
Shaking off nervousness, Buskirk did what she does best. “I learned to step back and enjoy the fun of cooking,” Buskirk said. “I had a blast.”
Adept to change
At Twisted Cuisine, she changes the menu four times a year. “I write a new one in one or two days. I change them to use things that are in season.”
She loves to create special sea food, Parmesan ribeye, and braised short ribs meals.
Sometimes, however, a longtime patron will ask for something that is no longer on the current menu. “We have this one guy who comes in and asks for a peanut butter fillet — peanut butter mixed with spices and other ingredients over a steak fillet. I’ll fix it for him.”
Buskirk grows a garden and is no stranger to the wonders of asparagus, tomatoes, sugar snap peas and even green beans that used to give her nightmares when she had to pick them for her mother. She also uses locally grown produce from Kenosha’s open-air outdoor and indoor markets.
Also a culinary arts instructor at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, Buskirk teaches her students to appreciate ingredients and the art of cooking.
“It’s important to know where you’re getting your food and what you are putting into your body,” she said.
