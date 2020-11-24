Two 16-year-old boys taken into custody after chase

Two 16-year-old boys are in custody after a low-speed chase with Kenosha Police ended in a crash early Tuesday, the boys fleeing on foot before being taken into custody.
A Kenosha Police officer spotted a suspected stolen vehicle near 54th Street and 19th Avenue at 12:21 a.m. and attempted to stop the car. Instead of stopping, the driver fled with police in pursuit, the vehicle eventually crashing into a stop sign at 52nd Street and 34th Avenue.
The two people in the vehicle fled on foot, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik. One 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The second boy was found with the help of a Kenosha Sheriff’s Department K-9, the boy tracked to a garage where he was hiding.
Both teens are being held in juvenile detention pending referrals to juvenile court.
