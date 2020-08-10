Two arrested after Highway 50 chase

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested two men after a high-speed chase Monday afternoon on Highway 50.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 28800 block of Highway 50 for a reckless driving complaint at 1:01 p.m. A 2014 Hyundai Equus, driven by Danial J. Carpenter, 35, Williams Bay, was stopped in the 2300 block of Highway 50, but Carpenter fled the scene after deputies determined he was wanted on an active probation warrant.

A high-speed chase ensued, and Carpenter crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic at the intersections of Highways 50 and 45. The occupants of that vehicle included an 8-year-old girl, who was not injured.

The girl's mother sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Bristol Fire Department.

Both Carpenter and Dustin T. Cullins, 32, Lake Geneva, who was a passenger, were taken into custody after they were located near the Bristol Bay neighborhood.

The news release states that several felony charges are expected to be filed against both men, including operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating.

