Two arrested in Twin Lakes drug bust

TWIN LAKES — Two people were arrested after a weekslong investigation into methamphetamine sales.

According to a news release, Kenosha County Drug Operations Group and Twin Lakes Police executed a search warrant Jan. 31 at 503 N. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes, the result of an investigation that showed evidence of repeated drug sales.

Officers recovered various pipes, scales, manufacturing equipment, marijuana, methamphetamine and other items that were consistent with the sale and use of methamphetamine.

During the warrant investigation, officers learned a man was on his way to the residence with a "substantial" amount of methamphetamine.

When he arrived, he reportedly refused commands to surrender. He was taken into custody with the assistance of Twin Lakes' police dog Rex.

The man, Bradley Semrich, 32, of Arkdale, was in possession of more than five ounces of methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, pipes, scales and packaging materials, police said.

Semrich was on parole and has a lengthy criminal history, according to police. He was recently released from prison after serving three years of a six-year sentence.