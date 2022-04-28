Two charged with maintaining drug trafficking place near school

Two from Kenosha are each facing several criminal charges and potentially decades in prison for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place with cocaine laced with fentanyl and marijuana near a school.

Chanze D. Evans, 22, was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with three counts of manufacturing or delivering 10 grams or less of fentanyl on or near a school. He was also charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl as a party to a crime on or near a school, possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of THC as a party to a crime on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany D. Booker, 32, was charged with possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl as a party to a crime on or near as school, possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of THC as a party to a crime on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $15,000 cash bond for Evans at intake court Thursday.

Booker's cash bond was set at $2,000. Both have preliminary hearings set for May 6.

Drugs found near children

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police conducted multiple controlled buys between April 18 and 21 of controlled substances which tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl from Evans. The controlled buys reportedly occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street in an apartment within 1000 feet of Wilson Elementary School.

As a result, police were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence where they found Booker and three young children. Inside, officers reportedly found marijuana pipes, digital scales, plastic baggies, a loaded firearm, more than $1,000 in cash, cocaine laced with fentanyl and marijuana, among other things, according to the complaint.

Many of those materials, including the firearm, were reportedly within reach of young children.

Booker was eventually taken into custody. Booker was a convicted felon at the time of the apartment search, according to Consolidated Court Automation Programs (CCAP). Evans was out on bond for felony charges.

Kenosha Police posted on social media about the efforts of the special investigations unit on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Kenosha County medical examiner issued a warning after responding to an alarming increase in overdose deaths in the area.

Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office is seeing a continuing trend of fentanyl being added to other substances, often without the user’s knowledge.

Kenosha County had 53 toxicity deaths in 2021, 40 of which involved fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, Hall noted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.