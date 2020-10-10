Two classrooms at Salem Grade School to be quarantined due to two cases of COVID-19

Those who do not receive a letter from the school or a phone call from the Division of Health were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individuals and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit credited the Salem School District for addressing the positive cases proactively. She encouraged parents to abide by quarantine orders, and to keep their students home from school if they are exhibiting any signs of illness.

“Quarantines and school closures can be difficult for families, but following public health guidance is essential in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “School and health department staff are working as quickly as possible to reach out to affected families to give them the information they need to make responsible decisions.”

Those seeking testing for the virus can find a frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

