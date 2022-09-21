Two-day Lincoln symposium to be held at Carthage College

Abraham Lincoln scholars, admirers and others with a general interest in his role in history are welcome at Carthage College’s two-day symposium about him that opens in Kenosha on Thursday.
Titled, “Lincoln, the Press, and Emancipation: The Best Kept Secret of the Civil War,” it will be held Thursday and Friday at the Campbell Student Union Auditorium, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The symposium will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the first draft of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was in September 1862. The Emancipation Proclamation was formally issued Jan. 1, 1863.
It also goes back to the roots of Carthage College, which was first established in Carthage, Ill.
“When the college was in Illinois, Abraham Lincoln served as a member of the Board of Trustees, and not everybody knows that,” said organizer Patrick Anderson, a 1985 Carthage graduate who serves on the Board of Trustees. “He didn’t resign that position until after he became president, so it’s a wonderful connection between Carthage College and Abraham Lincoln.”
There event is in partnership with the Lincoln Forum, which is a group of people who collectively have an interest in, the life and times of Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War era, according to the organization’s website.
Some of the speakers at the local symposium are affiliated with the Forum.
It is not mandatory, but people interested in attending are encouraged to RVSP at
carthage.edu/live/forms/174-1. The event is free for everyone to attend.
“My hope is that we will do this, if not every year, every two years,” Anderson said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
IN PHOTOS: Donald Driver visits Carthage College
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
DONALD DRIVER AT CARTHAGE COLLEGE
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
