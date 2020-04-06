Two dead in Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people died in a Monday morning motorcycle crash, Mount Pleasant Police confirmed.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 11 and International Drive for a reported motorcycle crash, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

Officers found the motorcycle adjacent to the highway with two adult victims nearby, who were determined to be deceased.

Preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east on Durand Avenue through the construction zone when it left the highway and struck a utility pole on the north side of the road.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification to the families, police said shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit and South Shore Fire Department assisted in response.