Two decades after he was charged in wife's death, Mark Jensen scheduled for second trial

By the time he goes to trial for the second time next spring, more than 20 years will have passed since Mark Jensen was charged with the death of his wife Julie.

For most of those two decades, Jensen, 61, has been behind bars. Charged in 2002 for his wife Julie Jensen’s death in 1998, Jensen was jailed while awaiting trial in 2007 and was first convicted in 2008.

In the 23 years since her death — and throughout a circuitous legal process that has included multiple appeals and orders for a new trial — Jensen has maintained he is innocent.

Prosecutors have argued Jensen poisoned Julie, 40, with antifreeze, then smothered her in the couple’s Pleasant Prairie garage. At the original trial, the defense suggested that Julie, who had sought treatment for depression, had committed suicide.

On Friday Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas — the third Kenosha County judge to hear the Jensen case — set a new trial date of May 23, 2022.

Both the prosecution, which includes former Kenosha District Attorney Robert Jambois, the original prosecutor on the case, and Jensen’s three defense attorneys appointed by the Wisconsin Public Defender, asked Milisauskas for additional time to continue to study the voluminous transcripts and evidence from the case.