Two defendants cooperating in 2018 homicide case

According to the criminal complaint:

May was behind in rent and in need of money when she allegedly contacted Sanchez in November 2018 and told him Riley would be a “soft target” in possession of marijuana and cash.

The complaint states the robbery plan was hatched after an intermediary put May in touch with Sanchez, whom she did not know.

The robbery was supposed to happen Nov. 14, 2018, but was delayed a day because May told Sanchez that “Riley was not selling marijuana today because his niece was over and so the deal was off for the night because she could not get into the house.”

On Nov. 15, Sanchez, Wilson, Harris and Hudson returned to the house, kicked in the door, and Riley and two of the men exchanged gunfire.

May is not alleged to have had any involvement in the plan that saw the men return to Riley’s house on Nov. 15 or that she had any knowledge of the homicide. She admitted being involved in the robbery, but that she backed out Nov. 14.

