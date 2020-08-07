Two defendants cooperating in 2018 homicide case

Two of the defendants in the November 2018 homicide of a Wheatland resident are cooperating against a third at his trial in October.
DeMarco Hudson, 20, and Augustine Sanchez, 22, both of Racine, had status hearings scheduled Friday morning in the shooting death of 23-year-old Joseph Riley. A woman in the house also was shot multiple times.
In brief appearances before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcerek said both defendants are cooperating in the case against Anthony Harris, 25, also of Racine.
Hudson and Sanchez, who both are in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, will be back for a status hearing Nov. 18. Krejcarek told Rossell she believes the case against both defendants will reach a resolution after the trial against Harris, who is scheduled to stand trial beginning Oct. 18.
The first defendant to be convicted in the homicide, Markeith Wilson, 21, of Racine, was sentenced by Rossell in February to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wilson was convicted at trial of first-degree intentional homicide for Riley’s death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of the woman, along with armed robbery and burglary.
A fifth defendant, Christina May, 43, of Lake Geneva, is charged with felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and misdemeanor bail jumping. She currently is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
May was behind in rent and in need of money when she allegedly contacted Sanchez in November 2018 and told him Riley would be a “soft target” in possession of marijuana and cash.
The complaint states the robbery plan was hatched after an intermediary put May in touch with Sanchez, whom she did not know.
The robbery was supposed to happen Nov. 14, 2018, but was delayed a day because May told Sanchez that “Riley was not selling marijuana today because his niece was over and so the deal was off for the night because she could not get into the house.”
On Nov. 15, Sanchez, Wilson, Harris and Hudson returned to the house, kicked in the door, and Riley and two of the men exchanged gunfire.
May is not alleged to have had any involvement in the plan that saw the men return to Riley’s house on Nov. 15 or that she had any knowledge of the homicide. She admitted being involved in the robbery, but that she backed out Nov. 14.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.