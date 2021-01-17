Two face charges tied to ‘shootout’; One man shot multiple times; wounds not life-theatening

Two men are facing weapons charges in connection with what was described as a “shootout” outside a local bar in which a third man suffered several gunshot wounds last month.

Charges were filed Friday against Zakeed D. Foster Jr., 19, of Silver Lake, who is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday. He is accused of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, obstructing an officer and obstructing an officer causing injury, all as a repeat offender in the Dec. 13 incident.

The second suspect, Jeremy O. Williams, 31, of Kenosha, was charged last month with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction. Williams made an appearance via video conference where he waived a preliminary hearing on the charges. A pretrial conference for Williams is scheduled for April 29.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police officers in the area responded to “rapid gunfire” at 2:31 a.m. The gunfire, they said, was coming from the area of a bar in the 4800 block of Sheridan Road, where the victim told officers he had been attending a birthday party earlier.

A tavern security officer told officers he had seen two men shooting guns. As many as 25 to 30 gunshots were fired, according to the complaint.