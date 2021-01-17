Two face charges tied to ‘shootout’; One man shot multiple times; wounds not life-theatening

Two men are facing weapons charges in connection with what was described as a “shootout” outside a local bar in which a third man suffered several gunshot wounds last month.
Charges were filed Friday against Zakeed D. Foster Jr., 19, of Silver Lake, who is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday. He is accused of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, obstructing an officer and obstructing an officer causing injury, all as a repeat offender in the Dec. 13 incident.
The second suspect, Jeremy O. Williams, 31, of Kenosha, was charged last month with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction. Williams made an appearance via video conference where he waived a preliminary hearing on the charges. A pretrial conference for Williams is scheduled for April 29.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police officers in the area responded to “rapid gunfire” at 2:31 a.m. The gunfire, they said, was coming from the area of a bar in the 4800 block of Sheridan Road, where the victim told officers he had been attending a birthday party earlier.
A tavern security officer told officers he had seen two men shooting guns. As many as 25 to 30 gunshots were fired, according to the complaint.
The suspects report4edly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV southbound on Sheridan Road and westbound on 50th Street. The vehicle reached speeds of 50 to 60 miles per hour, running a stop sign before it eventually crashed in the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue.
The report indicates the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot, reportedly running through backyards in the area and police set up a perimeter in an effort to apprehend them. A few minutes later, they arrested Williams and Foster.
One officer suffered minor injuries in the chase after slipping on an icy sidewalk, according to the complaint.
Following thei arrests, officers reportedly followed footprints in the snow eventually leading to where the men allegedly discarded the weapons in a backyard in the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue. Recovered were two 9 mm handguns. One weapon had an empty chamber and magazine; the other, which had an extended magazine had a total of eight rounds of ammunition inside, according to the report.
Officers said there was third set of footprints leading away from the vehicle crash site.
Police who spoke to the victim’s sister, who had been with him at the time, described the incident as a “shootout.” The victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.
The report indicated that gunfire during the incident struck several vehicles and three homes, according to the complaint.