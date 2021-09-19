 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Avenue
View Comments
alert top story

Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) that closed an area surrounding it for about three hours Sunday morning.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known in the incident that occurred at 7:03 a.m., according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha fire and rescue personnel initially responded to the injured motorists before they were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol were also on scene and the crash remains under investigation.

The road was re-opened shortly after 10 a.m. after authorities had closed down 52nd Street between 68th and 88th Avenue, re-rerouting traffic to 60th Avenue (Highway K) and Highway 50, according to Madsen.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert