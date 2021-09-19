Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Avenue

Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) that closed an area surrounding it for about three hours Sunday morning.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known in the incident that occurred at 7:03 a.m., according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha fire and rescue personnel initially responded to the injured motorists before they were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol were also on scene and the crash remains under investigation.

The road was re-opened shortly after 10 a.m. after authorities had closed down 52nd Street between 68th and 88th Avenue, re-rerouting traffic to 60th Avenue (Highway K) and Highway 50, according to Madsen.

