Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Avenue

Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) that closed an area surrounding it for about three hours Sunday morning.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately known in the incident that occurred at 7:03 a.m., according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.
Kenosha fire and rescue personnel initially responded to the injured motorists before they were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol were also on scene and the crash remains under investigation.
The road was re-opened shortly after 10 a.m. after authorities had closed down 52nd Street between 68th and 88th Avenue, re-rerouting traffic to 60th Avenue (Highway K) and Highway 50, according to Madsen.
Today in history: Sept. 19
1985: Mexico City
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
AP
1995: The Unabomber
In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
AP
2004: Hu Kintao
In 2004, Hu Jintao, right, became the undisputed leader of China with the departure of former President Jiang Zemin from his top military post.
XINHUA
2008: George W. Bush
In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
AP
2011: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: In a White House address, a combative President Barack Obama demanded that the richest Americans pay higher taxes to help cut soaring U.S. deficits by more than $3 trillion.
AP
2011: Dolores Hope
Ten years ago: Dolores Hope, who was married to Bob Hope for 69 years and sometimes sang on his shows for U.S. troops and on his television specials, died in Los Angeles at age 102.
AP
2011: Mariano Rivera
Ten years ago: Mariano Rivera set a major league record with his 602nd save, closing out the New York Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.
AP
2016: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Five years ago: Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.
Invision
2016: Barack Obama and Haider al-Abadi
Five years ago: President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (HY’-dahr ahl ah-BAH’-dee), meeting on the sidelines of a United Nations summit, put the Islamic State group on notice that they planned to recapture the city of Mosul within months.
AP
2016: The United Nations
Five years ago: World leaders meeting at the United Nations approved a declaration aimed at providing a more coordinated and humane response to the refugee crisis that was straining resources and stoking divisions around the world.
AP
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.
AP
2020: Protests
One year ago: Demonstrators took the streets of London, Tel Aviv and other cities to protest coronavirus restrictions, even with infection rates rising in many places and the global death toll approaching 1 million.
AP
