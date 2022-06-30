Two flown to hospital after two-vehicle crash with "substantial injuries"

Two people are in the hospital with “substantial injuries” after their vehicle failed to yield and pulled into traffic onto Highway 45 in the Village of Bristol Wednesday afternoon
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wrigh said deputies responded at 11:28 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan near the 11600 block of Hwy. 45.
The GMC was reportedly traveling southbound on Hwy. 45 when the Toyota, which was stopped at a stop sign for traffic on 116th Street, apparently failed to yield the right of way and pulled into traffic before being struck on the front driver’s side.
Both occupants of the Toyota were flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. No further information as to the extent of their injuries or conditions in the hospital was immediately available.
The driver and passenger of the GMC sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital for treatment.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 27, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ian Raymond Wallin
Ian Raymond Wallin, Merrill, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher N. Lindeke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher N. Lindeke, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Deshon L. Martin
Deshon L. Martin, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Brian K. Matheson
Brian K. Matheson, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, second degree sexual assault (hate crime), disorderly conduct.
Zhariana A. McNeal
Zhariana A. McNeal, 6200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome L. Phillips
Jerome L. Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Brian V. Smith
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Dajession X. Steel
Dajession X. Steel, 5000 block of 26th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Efrain Valverde Isabel
Efrain (aka Balderes Perez) Valverde Isabel, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
James D. Curtis
James D. Curtis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joe D. Espinoza Jr.
Joe D. Espinoza Jr., 2400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, negligent handling of a weapon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Chaunte D. Ott
Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 block of Spring Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.