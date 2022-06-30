Two flown to hospital after two-vehicle crash with "substantial injuries"

Two people are in the hospital with “substantial injuries” after their vehicle failed to yield and pulled into traffic onto Highway 45 in the Village of Bristol Wednesday afternoon

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wrigh said deputies responded at 11:28 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan near the 11600 block of Hwy. 45.

The GMC was reportedly traveling southbound on Hwy. 45 when the Toyota, which was stopped at a stop sign for traffic on 116th Street, apparently failed to yield the right of way and pulled into traffic before being struck on the front driver’s side.

Both occupants of the Toyota were flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. No further information as to the extent of their injuries or conditions in the hospital was immediately available.

The driver and passenger of the GMC sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital for treatment.

