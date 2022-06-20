Two from Pleasant Prairie school win regional honors in national 2022 Teachers of the Year program

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Local educators Britney Kramer and Jennifer Davis, from The Goddard School located in Pleasant Prairie, have been named regional winners of a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.

Davis and Kramer were selected for the award alongside 10 additional Goddard teachers from across the nation, all selected from a total of 1,250 nominees.

Both were praised for their nurturing, empathetic nature and attention to detail, alongside a passion for education..

“The fact that I was nominated by the school’s families makes it all that much more special,” Kramer said. “It is truly a privilege to care for and teach my students each day, and I’m honored to be a representative of the Goddard family.”

Britney Kramer is an infant teacher at The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie. Her nomination stated that children "flourish in Ms. Britney's care" and that she "always notices when something is off" with their little ones ... "(Her) immense knowledge of infant development and open communication helps build amazing bonds between children and the families she serves."

“There are so many incredible educators in the Goddard system, making this recognition even more exciting,” said Davis. “I’m honored to be included in this prestigious list and look forward to continuing to create many more rewarding experiences for my students.”

Davis is a Pre-K teacher at the school. Her nomination stated she spends much of her time creating hands-on lesson plans, tending to the school's organic garden, and serves as the head of the school's Sunshine Committee, "where she helps provide a positive atmosphere for all of her coworkers by remembering birthdays, anniversaries and planning employee events."

The Goddard School prides itself on its focus on “learning through experience,” which helps children “explore and discover their interests in a safe, and nurturing environment." they said.

In addition to being named a 2022 Teacher of the Year, The Goddard School Inc. also gifted $1,000 to each of the winners and dedicated a custom set of the Goddard’s exclusive social-emotional development curriculum books to each school in the teachers' names.

There are a total of over 560 Goddard schools in 38 states nationwide.

