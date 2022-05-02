Two Kenosha County Sheriff's Department personnel were struck by a firefighting vehicle at scene of barn fire

Two Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department personnel were struck by a firefighting vehicle responding to a barn fire Sunday evening and had to be treated for their injuries.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from multiple departments responded to the fire in the 6800 block of 317th Avenue. It was first reported at 8:07 p.m.

Kenosha Dispatch advised responding units that the bar had horses still inside.

Responding units found the barn fully engulfed by fire when they arrived. However, according to deputies on the scene, the horses in the barn were rescued by the homeowners and appear to have no injuries.

One of the homeowners was transported to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Traffic on Highway 50 was shut down for a time due to visibility issues.

The barn was completely destroyed by the fire, but no other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.

While on the scene a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department sergeant and deputy were injured by a piece of firefighting equipment that knocked them to the ground, according to the department.

Rescue personnel transported the sergeant to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was still in the hospital on Monday. The deputy was subsequently treated and released at the hospital as well. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be handling the investigation regarding the injury incident.

“We are thankful that there was no loss of life from this incident to any first responders or animals involved in the fire,” said Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright.

