Two Kenosha County state legislators announce upcoming committee appointments

Two local legislators recently announced their committee appointments for the upcoming 2023-2024 term, with State Se serving on eight committees and one commission and State Representative-Elect Amanda Nedweski serving on four committees and acting as vice chair for a fifth.

Wirch will serve on the Senate Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry, the Senate Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans & Military Affairs, the Senate Committee on Licensing, Constitution & Federalism, and the Senate Committee on Natural Resources & Energy. Wirch will also serve as the Senate Democratic member on the State of Wisconsin Building Commission.

The long-time legislator said he was pleased and excited to be joining the committees, and said he would look to areas of agreement in “a very partisan Legislature.”

“I’m happy to continue my advocacy for workers’ and veterans’ rights, natural resources and sportsman’s issues in the upcoming session,” Wirch said. “I look forward to tackling homelessness prevention and mitigation on the Housing Committee, and serving on the Building Commission provides a great opportunity to advocate for key projects in Kenosha, Racine, and around the state.”

Wirch said he has served on committees focused on the environment and natural resources throughout his time in the Legislature. He has served as ranking member on the Senate Labor Committee during the last five legislative sessions, and was a member of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee last session.

The State Building Commission is chaired by the Governor and is tasked with developing and implementing the state building program, as well as issuing bonds for the state.

Nedweski will serve on the Education, Family Law, Colleges and Universities, and Workforce Development committees. She will act as the Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities.

The newly elected representative is focused on academic issues such as school choice, pointing to models in Milwaukee and Racine that she claims empower parents and positively affects the student achievement gap.

“Even prior to the pandemic, academic outcomes in Wisconsin schools were on the decline. We need solutions that raise the standards for all students and will prepare our young people with real-life skills to thrive independently after graduation in a competitive and diverse workforce,” Nedweski said.

In her position on the Workforce Development committee, Nedweski said she will focus on issues related to the nationwide workforce shortage, and believes there is significant crossover between educational preparedness and the state of the workforce.

“Our colleges and universities are in a unique position to assist with the economic issues of the state,” she said. “The skills needed to grow our economy continuously change, and I will look for ways for the State to leverage areas of study in which the workforce currently has the most need.”

Nedweski will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at the State Capitol in Madison.