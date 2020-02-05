You are the owner of this article.
Two Kenosha residents among 14 people arrested in human trafficking sting
Two Kenosha County residents were among 14 men arrested in a human trafficking sting in Lake County, Ill.

According to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the department’s Special Operations Group joined a coalition of law-enforcement agencies in a nationwide operation specifically targeting customers of prostitutes.

The sting used websites advertising prostitutes. When “johns” arrived at a Gurnee hotel and offered money to undercover detectives for sex acts, they were arrested.

According to the sheriff’s department, all of the individuals arrested were charged with one count of solicitation of a sexual act, a misdemeanor.

“Human trafficking is a significant problem which exists everywhere, even right here in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office makes it a priority to do everything we can to suppress the demand of purchased sex,” Sheriff John Idleburg stated.

According to the department, many people who sell sex “are not doing so willingly; a large number are being forced into involuntary servitude.”

Among those arrested, according to the sheriff’s department, were Gregory D. Pahl, 53, of Twin Lakes, and Roger Jimdar, 31, of Kenosha.

