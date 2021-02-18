Two Kenosha residents charged with looting Uptown business in August

Two Kenosha residents were charged Thursday for looting an Uptown business during rioting in August.

Antoine Simpson, 25, and Rhyanon McNab, 23, were charged as co-defendants for burglarizing Uptown Beauty and Variety Store, 6136 22nd Ave. on Aug. 24. Along with burglary, they were each charged with theft and criminal damage to property. Both live nearby the Uptown businesses that were burned and looted that night, NcNab on the 5800 block of 16th Avenue, Simpson on the 2000 block of 60th Place.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the store told police that multiple people broke the window to enter the store, with people vandalizing display cases, prying open two cash registers and prying open a locked cabinet. About $5,000 in cash was stolen along with merchandise worth more than $2,500 stolen or damaged.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint states that security video from the store showed multiple people involved. Police recognized Simpson and McNab, according to the complaint.

Police spoke to Simpson. According to the complaint, Simpson told police “he had been drinking that night and it influenced his judgement,” admitting he had taken hair clippers and hair product while in the store. He said he dropped the hair product on the way out and gave away all but one of the hair clippers.