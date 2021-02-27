Two local dancers selected for national summer programs

Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts has announced dancers Angelina Palmer and Hannah Kraus have been accepted to nationally-renowned summer ballet programs.

Both have been working hard over the last few months preparing for and attending summer program auditions.

After many auditions and lots of hard work, both dancers have been accepted to programs at American Repertory Ballet/Princeton Ballet School, Milwaukee Ballet, Carolina Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre.

Palmer was also accepted into the summer program at Ballet Austin.

“Kenosha Academy is proud of these students for all of their hard work, pursuit of dance excellence, and for supporting each other through this process,” said Annie Hackett, Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts owner and artistic director. “They are an outstanding representation of the KAPA family.

To learn more about KAPA, visit https://kenoshadancemusicdrama.com/.

For volunteer and performance inquiries, email sputerbaugh@kenoshadancemusicdrama.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0