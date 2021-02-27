Two local dancers selected for national summer programs

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts has announced dancers Angelina Palmer and Hannah Kraus have been accepted to nationally-renowned summer ballet programs.
Both have been working hard over the last few months preparing for and attending summer program auditions.
After many auditions and lots of hard work, both dancers have been accepted to programs at American Repertory Ballet/Princeton Ballet School, Milwaukee Ballet, Carolina Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre.
Palmer was also accepted into the summer program at Ballet Austin.
“Kenosha Academy is proud of these students for all of their hard work, pursuit of dance excellence, and for supporting each other through this process,” said Annie Hackett, Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts owner and artistic director. “They are an outstanding representation of the KAPA family.
For volunteer and performance inquiries, email
sputerbaugh@kenoshadancemusicdrama.com.
Jesus Avila, middle, speaks, with dancers Diana Perez, left, and Jasmin Bravo, right.
Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Diana Perez, of Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison, dances Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Jesus Avila, right, speaks. Jasmin Bravo is at left. Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Jasmin Bravo, of Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison, performed Sunday at Southwest Library.
The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Diana Perez, left, and Jasmin Bravo perform a dance to honor the sun. Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
\Jasmin Bravo drums. Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
Rene Avila dances. Drum and Dance to Call for Peace of Madison performed Sunday at Southwest Library. The company’s professional dancers and drummers strive to preserve and positively represent the native dances of Mexico with a focus on Aztec culture. It is one of many events that are part of The Big Read.
