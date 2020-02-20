Two local students place in state essay contest

Two Kenosha students are among the state level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local councils throughout Wisconsin.

They are:

High school senior Mary Bridget Bolog of Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), first place

Eighth-grader Brooklyn Kleinmark of Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), honorable mention

The theme for the contest was “Discuss the Meaning of Virtue and How You Live and Embody the Virtue of Charity.”

The students’ essays were judged at the local council level, with first- and second-place winner forwarded to state level competition.

State winners (first and second place) receive gift cards. All those who place at the state level also received medals, ribbons and certificates of merit.

First- and second-place winners are sent on to the KC Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., for international competition. The winning essays will be displayed at the annual Knights of Columbus State Convention May 1-3 in Green Bay.

