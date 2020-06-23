Two men charged for in shooting at occupied house

Two men alleged to have targeted the wrong house in a gang shooting were each charged with multiple felonies this week
Deshun Jackson, 20, and Jaru Watson, 20, of Kenosha, were both charged Monday for the shooting, which happened in January. Jackson faces nine counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, one charge for each person in the house that was struck by bullets. Watson is charged with the same felony counts along with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Two additional people — James Daniels IV, 20, and Daileon Bryant, 20 — were charged in February for the same incident.
According to the criminal complaint, two women and their six children and grandchildren were inside a home on the 1800 block of 62nd Street on the night of Jan. 17 when they heard gunfire and a living room window shattered. Eleven bullet holes were found in the house, and several bullets were found inside the living room and dining room. No one was injured in the shooting.
Police believe the gunfire was actually intended for the house next door as part of a gang dispute.
A witness told police she saw people outside the house in a nearby alley after hearing the shots, one of them with a gun in his hand.
Police found security video that showed a Jeep park in the alley just before the shooting. Three people get out of the Jeep, walk toward 62nd Street, then run back to the Jeep minutes later.
Two people — alleged to be Daniel and Bryant — stayed inside the Jeep when it was parked. Jackson and Watson were identified through more recent investigation, alleged to have been two of the three people who got out of the Jeep and were involved in the shooting. The third person has not yet been charged.
Both Jackson and Watson are being held on $25,000 bond.
