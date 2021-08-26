Two men charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Kenosha County Jail

Two men schemed to use a law firm’s address to send drugs into Kenosha County Jail, sending narcotics to the jail in fake legal mail.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, law enforcement got a tip in early August that Nicholas Mcatee, an inmate at the jail, was having drugs sent to the mail disguised as legal mail.

Mail between people at the jail and their attorneys is privileged communication and not subject to search in the same way other mail to people housed at the jail would be.

Investigators intercepted a priority mail express envelope sent to Mcatee that stated it was from a law firm based in Sheboygan. According to the complaint, the investigator found the package was sent from a zip code more than two hours away from the address of the law firm. Investigators spoke with an attorney from the firm, who confirmed that Mcatee was once his client, but no longer was and that no one from the firm was sending Mcatee legal documents.

Based on the information from the law firm, an investigator opened the envelope. There was one document inside, information on a criminal case involving another person.