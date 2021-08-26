 Skip to main content
Two men charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Kenosha County Jail
KENOSHA COUNTY

Two men schemed to use a law firm’s address to send drugs into Kenosha County Jail, sending narcotics to the jail in fake legal mail.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, law enforcement got a tip in early August that Nicholas Mcatee, an inmate at the jail, was having drugs sent to the mail disguised as legal mail.

Mail between people at the jail and their attorneys is privileged communication and not subject to search in the same way other mail to people housed at the jail would be.

Investigators intercepted a priority mail express envelope sent to Mcatee that stated it was from a law firm based in Sheboygan. According to the complaint, the investigator found the package was sent from a zip code more than two hours away from the address of the law firm. Investigators spoke with an attorney from the firm, who confirmed that Mcatee was once his client, but no longer was and that no one from the firm was sending Mcatee legal documents.

Based on the information from the law firm, an investigator opened the envelope. There was one document inside, information on a criminal case involving another person.

The investigator found that a seal within the envelope appeared to have been raised and resealed. Lifting it, according to the complaint, the investigator found sealed between the flaps an orange sheet of Suboxone strips, a prescription drug used as a treatment for opioid addiction.

Also inside was a white powdered substance that, according to the complaint, was later identified as Vyvanse, an amphetamine available by prescription.

According to the complaint, the investigator spoke to Mcatee, who is a federal inmate being housed at the jail on a federal drug case. Mcatee was one of seven people from the Sheboygan area charged in the federal case late last year for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs. He’s been at the Kenosha County Detention Center since last October.

Mcatee told the investigator “he was waiting for this day to come,” the complaint states, and said he was an addict who had been having prescription drugs delivered to him about every two weeks by his friend Joshua Houts, who he had met in prison

Mcatee denied selling the drugs in jail.

Investigators listened to recorded jail calls between Mcatee and Houts. They speak in calls about “pizza day” or needing to “order another book.” In one case Houts talks about getting “the pizza ready but the pizza may be hot” and asking about lighting conditions when he receives the packages.

After the package with the drugs was intercepted, according to the complaint, there was a call between the two men during which they referenced the letter from the “lawyer” not arriving and Hout stating multiple times “this is the last time I’m doing this.”

Mcatee, 31, of Sheboygan, was charged with violating institution laws and illegally possessing prescription drugs. He is being held on that charge on $500 bond, although he remains jailed on the federal charges as well.

Houts, 34, of Wabeno, Wis., is charged with delivery of a prescription drug. A $10,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.

