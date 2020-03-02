Two men rescued after ice breaks on Geneva Lake

FONTANA — Two men who became stranded March 1 on a floating ice shelf on Geneva Lake were rescued with the assistance of the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department’s airboat.
Fontana Assistant Fire Chief Scott Peterson said the two men had gone out walking on the lake when a segment of the ice separated and floated away, leaving them stranded near the middle of the lake.
“They did not go in the water, which we were very thankful for,” Peterson said.
Airboats from the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department, and Delavan Fire Department were requested through the county’s mutual aid box alarm system.
Fontana’s airboat, known as the RENBO 53, was deployed, and a crew was able to reach the two men about 20 minutes after crews were dispatched to the scene.
After confirming that no one was missing from the ice shelf, officials gave the two men flotation suits and took them back to shore in the airboat.
“It was a team effort of all of our agencies and rescue personnel, and we’re lucky everything worked out,” Peterson said. “There was good coordination with all agencies.”
With temperatures rising, Peterson said he and the department urge everyone to exercise caution, because warming temperatures can create fragile areas even where ice appears thick.
“We can’t tell people to not go on the lake; it is open for everyone,” he said. “But ice isn’t as safe as people think.”
