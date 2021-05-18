Two motorcyclists charged with felonies for 100 mph chase on Green Bay Road

Two men who told police they were “trying to blow off steam” after a “very stressful day at work” were each charged with felonies after allegedly speeding through traffic on their motorcycles at up to 100 mph.

Bradley Krok Jr., 19, of Kenosha and Joshua Brey, 20, of Pleasant Prairie, were each charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported two motorcyclists driving recklessly on the 8500 block of Green Bay Road at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, driving in excess of 80 mph and weaving in and out of traffic.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop the speeding motorcycles on Green Bay Road near Highway E. The motorcycles then fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns but continued northbound on Green Bay.

At Highway KR and Green Bay the deputy saw both motorcyclists on the side of the road — one motorcycle was damaged and the driver had scuffs on his helmet and jacket.