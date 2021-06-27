 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two new members appointed to fill Westosha-Central High School Board vacancies
View Comments
alert top story
WESTOSHA-CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Two new members appointed to fill Westosha-Central High School Board vacancies

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PADDOCK LAKE — Two new members have been appointed to the Westosha-Central High School Board of Education to replace members who resigned.

Bill Lois was chosen to fill the seat vacated by Terry Simmons, who resigned May 11 after being elected Wheatland Municipal Judge earlier this year.

Jay Nutting was appointed to the Paris seat to replace Dustin Beth, who resigned in anticipation of completing his master’s degree, getting married and pursuing other community-related endeavors.

The new candidates were chosen from a pool of residents from Wheatland and Paris who submitted a letter of interest in the positions and were interviewed by the board last week.

Lois, an educator, father of three and lifelong resident of Kenosha County, said he is “encouraged by the direction in which Westosha-Central High School is going” and would like to be part of “this positive endeavor.”

“I value the impact that the school has on both student growth as well as the connection to the community,” Lois wrote in his letter of interest. “As a teacher, athletic director and dean of students at Wheatland Center School, I have a broad view of the many facets of the educational system. From special education and athletics to leadership and discipline, I have come to understand the tremendous impact a strong educational system can have for generations to come.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nutting, a graduate of the WCHS Class of 1999, said he would like to give back to the school and community he has lived in for 35 years.

In his letter of interest, Nutting said he would like “the opportunity to help advance our great community in terms and education and athletics.”

He added that he feels his professional background will be an asset to the board.

“In addition, I feel strongly that I would be able to bring many other credentials to the table with my engineering management career and current business ownership (experience),” Nutting wrote.

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

The selected candidates will fill the positions immediately and complete the current terms ending April 24, 2022. Both positions will be on the spring 2022 ballot to complete the appropriate three-year term cycle.

IN PHOTOS: Westosha Central High School Class of 2021 students graduate

Westosha Central High School hosted commencement exercises Sunday afternoon for members of the Class of 2021.

1 of 25
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert