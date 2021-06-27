Two new members appointed to fill Westosha-Central High School Board vacancies

PADDOCK LAKE — Two new members have been appointed to the Westosha-Central High School Board of Education to replace members who resigned.

Bill Lois was chosen to fill the seat vacated by Terry Simmons, who resigned May 11 after being elected Wheatland Municipal Judge earlier this year.

Jay Nutting was appointed to the Paris seat to replace Dustin Beth, who resigned in anticipation of completing his master’s degree, getting married and pursuing other community-related endeavors.

The new candidates were chosen from a pool of residents from Wheatland and Paris who submitted a letter of interest in the positions and were interviewed by the board last week.

Lois, an educator, father of three and lifelong resident of Kenosha County, said he is “encouraged by the direction in which Westosha-Central High School is going” and would like to be part of “this positive endeavor.”