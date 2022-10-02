Two people inducted into Wilmot Union High School Hall of Fame

WILMOT — On a cool, crisp Friday evening outside the Wilmot Union High School football stadium, two people were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Thomas Glen Brandes was the 2020 inductee, and his brother and sister, Barbara Shaw and Dan Brandes, accepted the award on his behalf because he was killed in action on Nov. 17, 1965, at the Battle of la Drang in Vietnam.

“It was a long time coming,” Shaw said.

Tom Brandes graduated from Wilmot with the class of 1959, and was an active member of the Spanish club, commercial club, Wilmot Annual Staff and band, chorus and boys choir. He also acted in the class plays his junior and senior year, and attended prom.

After graduation, he worked at American Motors before being drafted into the Army.

During his time in service, he received the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal.

Shaw and Brandes said they were happy to be at the ceremony. The two siblings drove from Florida after Hurricane Ian canceled their flight.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some Wilmot football,” Dan Brandes said.

“And to see some friends and family we haven’t seen in a while,” Shaw added.

Frances “Frani” Gedell Scott was the 2022 inductee, and was excited to see former classmates at the ceremony.

“One of my classmates nominated me,” Gedell Scott said. “I guess there are a lot of nominees. I didn’t think I’d get picked because I didn’t think anyone would know me.”

Frances Gedell Scott

Gedell Scott was a graduate of the Class of 1966. She was an honors graduate, valedictorian, student council representative, a member of the 1964 National Honors Society, a member of the yearbook committee, Spanish club and speech club. She continues to attend the five year reunions of her class.

After graduation, she received her Associate’s Degree in applied science in fashion merchandising, a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from the University of Redlands in California.

While working as a nurse in Palm Springs, she personally cared for Bob Hope, President Ford, Red Skelton, Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor’s family.

She has been a member and national liaison for the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, and has received multiple awards such as the UNAC exemplary award and a service award from Eisenhower Health for 40 years of distinguished service.

Gedell Scott took over her late husband’s business and now manages properties in California and Wisconsin, and splits her year living in both states.

“California is great, but it’s also wonderful to be back here,” she said. “This is where you’re known (and) this is where you know people.”