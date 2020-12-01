Two people killed, one injured in crash in 3500 block of Green Bay Road

SOMERS – Two people were killed and a third person injured following a two-car crash in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 3:42 p.m. in the southbound lane of Green Bay Road, according to Lt. Steven Beranis of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Minutes later, Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported two people, one who later died, to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. The second person had injuries that were not life threatening. The injured person’s condition was not immediately known. Both were in the same vehicle, he said.

Rescue workers from Kenosha Fire Department took the third victim, who later died, from the second vehicle to Aurora Medical Center, he said. Two medical helicopters, including Flight For Life, were called to the scene. One landed but did not transport anyone and the other was called off, he said.

“We had to transport them by land because they weren’t in a condition to go by helicopter,” he said.

Firefighters extinguished one vehicle that had smoke coming from it following the crash, he said.