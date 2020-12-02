Two people killed, one injured in Tuesday crash in Somers

SOMERS — Two people were killed and a third person injured following a two-car crash in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:42 p.m. in the southbound lane of Green Bay Road, according to Lt. Steven Beranis of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Minutes later, Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported two people to local hospitals, both of whom later died. One was rushed to Kenosha Aurora Medical Center; the second was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, according to Somers fire officials.

A third person involved in the crash had injuries that were considered non-life threatening, according to reports. Paramedics from the Kenosha Fire Department transported the injured party to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Somers fire officials said. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Two medical helicopters, including Flight For Life, were called to the scene, Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said. One landed but did not transport anyone and the other was called off, he said.

“We had to transport them by land because they weren’t in a condition to go by helicopter,” Wilkinson said.